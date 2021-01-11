Former WWE Superstar Calls Paul Heyman A ‘Piece Of Sh*t’

Former WWE star Ryback recently did a Twitter Q&A and here are the highlights.

Paul was a piece of shit and he knows it. I would destroy him with an open mic and no script. He has made a nice career for himself though latching on to talented wrestlers https://t.co/ktb5jSLQld — The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 10, 2021

The wrestlers and fans https://t.co/AZEFE1NeA4 — The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 10, 2021

Walking out of @wwe in St. Louis forever. It was the greatest blessing of my life walking out of Shawshank and getting my healthy and life back at a higher level. https://t.co/iCNy10qqyR — The Big Guy (@Ryback) January 10, 2021