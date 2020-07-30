Former WWE Superstar Challenges People To Walk Into Stores Without A Mask

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks recently challenged people to walk into any store without wearing a face mask.

This follows the comments made by Low-Ki and Austin Aries criticizing the mandatory mask mandates across the country.

Failed WWE “Superstar” Tyler Reks/Gabe Tuft challenges all to go into their local stores without a mask.

This was shot moments ago in Texas.

Texas just became the fourth state with more than 400,000 #COVID19 cases.#Dumbass pic.twitter.com/oX2xqjvUFg

— AJ Abbas (@TheAJUniverse) July 28, 2020