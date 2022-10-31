Former WWE Superstar Claims Cody Rhodes Was “Entitled” in His Early Days

The Cody Rhodes who made a comeback in 2022 was completely different from the one who made his WWE debut in July 2007.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Cafe de Rene, former WWE star Rene Dupree reflected on his encounter with Rhodes when “The American Nightmare” first appeared on RAW. Dupree emphasized the star’s inexperience and implied that he was entitled.

“I remember Cody Rhodes one time spotted off like yeah second generation guys don’t get along and I’m thinking what the f**k do you know about that. My days with Cody were different with other people because when I first met him like, entitled? like a hundred and f**king percent right… He got hired, no experience, no nothing, he was 21, he was trying to be an actor in Hollywood.”

Then Dupree remembered a time when he had introduced himself to Rhodes.

“Hey man, nice to meet you. Hey man, you’re just starting out, I’ll help you out any way I can. I sincerely meant it but it’s almost like he took offense to it like you don’t even have a match, I don’t give a s**t who your daddy is.”

You can listen to a clip from the podcast below: