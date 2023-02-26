Former WWE Superstar Claims Jim Ross Disliked Him

Former WWE star Sylvain Grenier claimed on Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast that his close friendship with Pat Patterson may have contributed to Jim Ross disliking him. They had a lot in common, and Grenier was drawn to the first-ever IC Champion, who was also an agent for WWE at the time.

“[Jim Ross] didn’t like me. I think he liked you [Rene Dupree] better because you had a background. He didn’t like me because I didn’t play football, because I was a model. I was not the typical wrestler background. He didn’t like me, I know that. And I had a connection with Pat.”

You can check out a clip from the podcast below: