Former WWE Superstar Compares The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels’ Backstage Influence

Former WWE star Mideon has revealed the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels possessed during his time with the company during an appearance on the Monte and The Pharaoh podcast. The former WWE star was part of the group, the Bone Street Krew, which The Undertaker led.

He said, “Different kind of power. [Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal.”

