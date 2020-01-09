Former WWE Superstar Doesn’t Think Edge Is Returning

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE star Tommy Dreamer talked about why he doesn’t think Edge will be returning to the ring. Dreamer addressed an idea where Edge would enter the Royal Rumble at #30 and eliminate Brock Lesnar:

“I think the people would explode. Then you’d have all your naysayers saying Edge JUST did that, now he’s going to the main event [of WrestleMania].” Dreamer replied. “You know Edge… listen, I’m friends with the guy I don’t think Edge is returning. He is feeling good, he’s doing a lot of outside projects. If Edge did come back it would be an amazing amazing thing. It’s just I don’t know if he’d want to risk his health and overall well being.”

“Again the naysayers would claim ‘he came in at thirty. [he] Eliminated Brock, now he’s in the main event right away. It’s the ‘Yay’ and I’m saying five seconds later everyone [would be] hating it. This is supposed to be your babyface going for the title.”