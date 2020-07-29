Former WWE Superstar Gives Praise To Vince McMahon

Former WWE star Zack Gowen reflected on his match against Vince McMahon at the Vengeance PPV in 2003:

57 year old non-wrestler billionaire catches an Asai moonsault from a 1 legged kid live on PPV. That's NUTS! I love Vince so much 😭🙏 https://t.co/BZrkZLGId7

He put me in a ring with Hulk Hogan, paid for 2 prosthetic legs out of his pocket, paid for the treatment which saved my life/gave me the foundation to live a life that is indescribably wonderful. I love Vince. I'm gonna give him an uncomfortably long hug next time I see him https://t.co/y4npSgiIoA

