Former WWE Superstar Says He Was Turned Down By AEW Twice

Former WWE star Darren Young (Fred Rosser) revealed on Twitter that he was turned down by AEW on two occasions but his main goal was always to work for NJPW:

I get asked a lot why not @AEW? Well, I tried and I was told NOPE…NOT ☝🏼 but ✌🏼…besides AEW wasn’t my end goal it’s always been NJPW @njpw1972 🙏🏼 No matter what, don’t ever get overwhelmed and decide to throw in the towel. I’ve still got a lot of work to do! #blockthehate pic.twitter.com/IiT6IDK7K5 — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) December 12, 2020

In an interview with Fightful.com from last year, Rossler talked about reaching out to AEW:

“Any interview I take, I let the people know I’m interested. ROH, New Japan, AEW — I’m 35 and I feel alive. I’ve reached out to Brandi Rhodes in AEW. I’ve reached out to Sonny Kiss to see if he wants to team up with me and he seemed excited. I sent ideas to Brandi from AEW. I sent out feelers to ROH. In wrestling, we’re professional waiters. We wait on the rental car, at the air port. I didn’t just get off the football field and go to the Performance Center. I grinded on the independents from 2002 to 2009. There were 75 guys and girls I beat out at my tryouts. I know what it’s like to cut my teeth and all that.”