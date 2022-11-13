Former WWE Superstar Works as Guest Coach and Producer at WWE NXT

Former WWE superstar Kalisto returned to WWE to work with the younger wrestlers at the WWE Performance Center.

This week, Kalisto served as a producer at NXT live events, including Tuesday’s TV episode and Friday’s house show, Fightful Select reports. Throughout the week, he was also a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center.

According to the report, he was in charge of the women’s matches as a producer. It’s unclear whether he’ll return permanently anytime soon.

Kalisto worked for AEW and AAA after being let go by WWE in 2021, but he has been picky about his appearances. Since his release, he has had fewer than ten bookings. Fightful was told that Impact Wrestling considered signing him when he became a free agent in the summer of 2021. This obviously did not come to fruition.