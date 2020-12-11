Former WWE Superstar Zeus Passes Away At 62

TMZ.com is reporting that Tommy “Tiny” Lister has passed away at the age of 62 with the site noting the following:

“Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call to the actor’s Marina Del Rey apartment Thursday, just before 3 PM, for an unconscious male. Our sources say Tommy was not transported to the hospital, as he was pronounced dead on the scene.”

Lister played the role of Hulk Hogan’s antagonist “Zeus” in the 1989 film No Holds Barred. Lister later wrestled in WWE as as special attraction against Hogan at the 1989 Summerslam and Survivor Series PPV events. Lister was later brought into WCW in 1996 as “Z-Gangsta” to once again rival Hogan.