Former WWE Tag Team Set To Reunite Later This Year

Wrestlers who leave WWE can go in a variety of directions, including other top promotions, the independent scene, or taking a break from the business.

Tyler Breeze worked for WWE from 2010 to 2021, mostly as a comedy character despite his in-ring abilities. He was a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion with Fandango. Despite his release, Breeze is still under contract with WWE, as previously reported.

Dirty Dango, aka Fandango, was a well-known wrestler before becoming a comedy act in WWE a decade ago after receiving a strong push, including a victory over Chris Jericho at WrestleMania.

Dango worked in WWE as a dancer and other gimmicks before being let go. He has found success in Impact Wrestling while his former tag team partner has taken a break from WWE to focus on his wrestling school. However, Breeze has begun to work on more independent shows.

Breeze recently defeated Matt Cross for the NGW: TN Championship and is now set to reunite with his former tag team partner when they wrestle unknown opponents on October 8th at the Nightmare in the Old City event from Jackson Terminal in Knoxville, TN.