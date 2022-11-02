Former WWE Talent Arrested for Choking Man in Incident That Caused His Girlfriend’s Death

Former WWE wrestler Kyle Garrett Rasmussen (a.k.a. Conrad Tanner) has been arrested and charged with attempting to strangle a man.

According to The Detroit News, Rasmussen was riding in the backseat of a vehicle in Rochester Hills, Michigan last weekend when he allegedly attempted to strangle the driver. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, this resulted in a car fatally striking his fleeing girlfriend.

Rasmussen, 41, of Metamora, MI, was arraigned in 52-3 District Court on a charge of assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder. His bond was set at $25,000 dollars. On November 10, at 9 a.m., a probable cause hearing will be held.

Rasmussen was a passenger in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on M-59 around 2:21 a.m. local time on Saturday when he attempted to strangle the driver, a 31-year-old man from Otter Lake, MI. The driver came to a halt near the Adams Road on-ramp and fled. According to officials, Rasmussen’s girlfriend, Sarah Ratliff, 30, fled the scene as well. A vehicle traveling westbound on M-59, approximately 100 feet from the parked truck, struck her moments later. The Davison, MI resident passed away at a local hospital.

Crash investigators from the Sheriff’s Office are looking for the driver who is suspected of hitting Ratliff. The front end of the 2017-19 Audi Q7 SUV has been damaged, which most likely includes the lower portion of the front grille.

Rasmussen signed with WWE in 2009 to work their FCW developmental territory after being trained by Rick Bassman. The former football player made his debut on January 15, 2010, defeating Wade Barrett, and went on to work just under 30 bouts for the company. On November 11, 2010, he was defeated by Jacob Novak. Due to budget cuts, he was released soon after. Rasmussen worked several dark matches at TV tapings, but he also had a few FCW TV matches – he lost to Donny Marlow (Tanga Loa) on FCW TV #82, teamed with Naomi for a win over AJ Lee and Derrick Bateman (EC3) on FCW TV #98, and lost to Konnor and Calvin Raines (Pat Brink) on FCW TV #110.

Rasmussen’s mugshot, courtesy of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, is shown below, along with a few FCW clips: