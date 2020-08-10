Former WWE Talent Back In The Ring Training, Alexa Bliss Turns 29 Years Old

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Former WWE developmental talent Zeda Zhang tweeted the following today, revealing that she is back in the gym training:

– Alexa Bliss turned 29 years old on Sunday. The official Twitter accounts of WWE and WWE on FOX tweeted the following, wishing her a happy birthday:

– WWE also posted a new edition of “WWE Playlist”, looking at Alexa Bliss’ biggest wins:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR