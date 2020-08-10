Former WWE Talent Back In The Ring Training, Alexa Bliss Turns 29 Years Old

– Former WWE developmental talent Zeda Zhang tweeted the following today, revealing that she is back in the gym training:

When you haven’t been able to train in a while and you come back and take your first bump…OMFG, they aren’t kidding saying a bump is like the impact of getting hit by a car. I feel like I was in a car accident. 😩 This is what I’ve put my body through this whole time?! 😳 — Zeda Zhang (@TheZedaZhang) August 9, 2020

– Alexa Bliss turned 29 years old on Sunday. The official Twitter accounts of WWE and WWE on FOX tweeted the following, wishing her a happy birthday:

Happy birthday to the one and only, @AlexaBliss_WWE! 🖤⚡️🖤⚡️🖤⚡️ We hope HE can't see this. 😳 pic.twitter.com/kDYrAOlXDa — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2020

– WWE also posted a new edition of “WWE Playlist”, looking at Alexa Bliss’ biggest wins: