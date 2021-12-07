Former WWE Trainer Planning To Wrestle Again In 2022

WWE Performance Center trainer Scott Garland, known to fans as Scotty 2 Hotty, recently announced that he had asked for his release from the company.

In an update, Garland stated the following:

“My non compete with WWE ends on December 23. Here are my top 10 goals to accomplish in professional wrestling in 2022, in no particular order.

Finally wrestle in Mexico

HAVE FUN

Wrestle in Japan

HAVE FUN

Wrestle in front of my kids

HAVE FUN

Wrestle in the UK

HAVE FUN

Wrestle on national television

HAVE FUN

It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks, filled with so many positive texts, comments, and phone calls. It has been overwhelming awesome and I can’t thank you all enough. I can’t wait to see you all down the road in 2022.

THANK YOU! 🙏🏼

-Scotty”