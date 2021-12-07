Former WWE Trainer Planning To Wrestle Again In 2022

WWE Performance Center trainer Scott Garland, known to fans as Scotty 2 Hotty, recently announced that he had asked for his release from the company.
In an update, Garland stated the following:
“My non compete with WWE ends on December 23. Here are my top 10 goals to accomplish in professional wrestling in 2022, in no particular order.
Finally wrestle in Mexico
HAVE FUN
Wrestle in Japan
HAVE FUN
Wrestle in front of my kids
HAVE FUN
Wrestle in the UK
HAVE FUN
Wrestle on national television
HAVE FUN
It has been a whirlwind couple of weeks, filled with so many positive texts, comments, and phone calls. It has been overwhelming awesome and I can’t thank you all enough. I can’t wait to see you all down the road in 2022.
THANK YOU! 🙏🏼
-Scotty”