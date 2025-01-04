Former WWE Venue In Pennsylvania Running Pro Wrestling Shows Once Again

According to PWInsider.com, the Hamburg Fieldhouse in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, which used to host WWE events, is hosting events again after being scheduled to shut down in December 2023.

The Fieldhouse is owned and operated by a local volunteer fire department. The department was set to lease the space to an auto dealer, but the plans fell through partly because of the community’s negative reaction. The venue is back to hosting wrestling shows, and American Xcellence Wrestling will return later today.

The Hamburg Fieldhouse hosted events for the WWF and WWWF that included tapings for All-Star Wrestling and Championship Wrestling. Roddy Piper’s famed Piper’s Pit, where he attacked Jimmy Snuka, also took place in the venue, along with ECW tapings.