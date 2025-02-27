Former WWE Women’s Champion Takes On Backstage Role In TNA

TNA Wrestling has added two-time WWE Women’s Champion Jazz to its backstage team in a producer role, according to Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp.

Jazz, a Women’s Wrestling Hall of Famer and former NWA Women’s Champion, has recently been working behind the scenes at TNA tapings, contributing her experience and expertise to the company’s Knockouts Division. Speculation about her new role began when Gail Kim shared a social media post about spending time with Jazz over the weekend, hinting at her involvement with the promotion.

Jazz last competed in TNA Wrestling in January, participating in a TNA Knockouts World Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal on Impact.

Beyond her storied in-ring career, Jazz has expressed interest in a retirement match in WWE.

With TNA continuing to invest in its women’s division, Jazz’s knowledge and experience could be a major asset to the company. It remains to be seen if she will return to the ring for another match or fully transition into a backstage leadership role, but her involvement suggests TNA is looking to strengthen its Knockouts Division.