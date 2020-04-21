Former WWE Women’s Champions Thank Healthcare Workers Amid CoronaVirus Situation

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has gathered several former female Superstars and Hall of Famers to help her thank the frontline healthcare workers that are putting their own health & safety on the line during the coronavirus pandemic.

As seen below, Torrie was joined by Lilian Garcia, Lita, Trish Stratus, Mickie James, Candice Michelle, Lisa Marie Varon, Molly Holly, Christy Hemme, Gail Kim and a few pups to send the message.

The message says, “Thank you to our frontline workers. They are the real superstars #StayHome”

Torrie captioned the photo with, “The #GoldenEra ladies have a message for our frontline workers who are working tirelessly supporting their communities”

You can see Torrie’s full Instagram post below: