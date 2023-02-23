Former WWE Wrestler Preparing To Compete Without His Mask

Former WWE wrestler Lince Dorado, who was a member of the Lucha House Party while he was working for the company, recently posted the following on his Twitter account.

“I’ve contemplated this for a while now, possibly 5 years now. For almost 2 decades I have been someone I’m not. I have decided! This will be my last year masked. Question is will I lose it or say fuck it, this is the real me? #luchalit

All my friends will tell you I’m a good looking cat.”

You can check out his tweet below: