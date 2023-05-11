Former WWE Wrestler Talks About The “Infamous” Pedigree He Took From Triple H

Former WWE wrestler Marty Garner recently spoke with Fightful.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Garner talked about the “infamous” pedigree he took from Triple H where he landed on his head during an episode of WWE Superstars in 1996:

“Hunter was new there, and I was new there. I didn’t want to tell him that I didn’t know what the Pedigree was. I had no idea what the Pedigree was, and when he said, ‘Are you good with taking the Pedigree?’ I said, ‘Oh yeah. Sure, man.’ When he locked me into it, it felt like it was going to be a power bomb because he put my head between his legs. I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m going to kick hard.’ I didn’t think it was a piledriver, but I didn’t really know what it was. I should’ve probably asked [laughs], looking back. It made for a good picture and it showed up in a few magazines.”

😬Marty Garner takes The Pedigree. Marty was back in the ring 4 days later. Not a WWF ring though. pic.twitter.com/PTWvA2aDvH — Wrestling Bios (@WrestlingBios) July 8, 2020

“A few years later it showed up again in a magazine, Triple H came up to me and goes, ‘this picture is making its rounds.’ ‘Yeah, it is.’ I never get any autographs from anybody, I never get anybody to sign anything, but I did get him to sign a picture of me in the air with him doing what looked like a double-underhook piledriver. I have a picture of that signed. Of all the people, everywhere I’ve been and all the movie stars and people I’ve met, that’s the only autograph I’ve ever gotten.”

You can check out the complete interview below: