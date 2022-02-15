Former WWE Writer Addresses Headline About Vince McMahon

As previously noted, Mike Johnson wrote in a Q&A that Vince McMahon “doesn’t think anything is wrong” with the WWE product in his own mind. Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz addressed a headline which stated that Vince “feels that there is nothing to ‘fix’” about the product:

“Lmfo seeing this.

Number of creative meetings I’ve been in with Vince: over 1000

Number of times he said: Everything looks perfect, I literally have nothing to add and am completely satisfied, now who wants a hug: 0”

WWE star Natalya responded to Gewirtz by saying “you’re a wise man.”