Former WWE Writer Addresses Where The Judgment Day Could Go

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including where The Judgment Day could go.

Prinze Jr. said, “It’s obvious that things aren’t going well and there’s no clear leader.” “Liv Morgan is infiltrating them somehow and getting her hooks into Dominik Mysterio, and she’s literally going to take everything from ‘Mami.’ … What if it’s all happening on purpose so that when Rhea comes back, she is then proven the leader and she pulls them all back together?”

On his fear for the group:

“Every single storyline, even the ones that died under Triple H’s watch, have all played a part later down the road.” “You see people run into each other again and that history remains the same.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.