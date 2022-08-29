Former WWE Writer Admits He Was Wrong, Triple H Was Right About CM Punk After Recent Backstage AEW Reports

Paul “Triple H” Levesque knows pro wrestling.

And pro wrestling personalities.

Freddie Prinze Jr. backed up this claim during a recent installment of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast.

While talking about CM Punk’s rumored issues behind-the-scenes in AEW on the latest episode of his weekly pro wrestling podcast, the former actor and WWE writer spoke candidly about Levesque knowing his stuff when it comes to the wrestling business.

Prinze noted that Punk is seemingly dealing with issues regarding his perceived ego and behind-the-scenes reputation in All Elite Wrestling because of something “The Game” once predicted when talking about the past issues in the WWE locker room involving “The Best in the World” and John Cena.

“[Punk] wasn’t loved at WWE and not all of it was his fault,” Prinze began. “Punk hated John Cena, not hated him, but hated what he represented, right, and that’s that what the company was behind.”

He continued, “And I remember one time Hunter saying, ‘As different as they are, the reason he hates John Cena so much is because he knows if he was in that same spot he would act in the exact same way.'”

From there, Prinze connected the dots, explaining how even though he too was a vocal opponent of this mindset back during that particular time, he can look back with perfect hindsight and admit to himself that the new WWE Head of Creative and Talent Relations was actually correct in his assessment.

“To hear the rumblings of AEW basically saying he’s acting the way John Cena did back then it’s just like, damn near everything I disagreed with Hunter on, he was right,” he admitted. “He just knows.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast featuring Freddie Prinze Jr. talking more about this, as well as other current pro wrestling-related topics below.



