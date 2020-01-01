Former WWE Writer Asked About Bobby Lashley and Lana Wedding

Former WWE writer Tom Casiello was asked about the Bobby Lashley and Lana wedding from RAW and if he could’ve done anything different:

While I appreciate the vote of confidence, those of us who survived that place know that it would have been the exact same segment no matter who the writer was assigned to it. https://t.co/oFIuiJ6grU — Tom Casiello (@tommiecas) 31 December 2019