Former WWE Writer Believes Bryan Danielson is Being “Under-Served” in AEW

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Bryan Danielson’s performance in All Elite Wrestling thus far on his podcast, “Wrestling With Freddie.”

“Bryan Danielson has been under-serviced as far as character development and story goes. I feel like he has been under-serviced in his matches. I feel like he’s lost more matches than he’s needed to lose. I feel like his motivation for wrestling hasn’t been written as well as it could be written.”

“It’s become a part of his backstage interviews, where there is a little bit of people questioning his motivation and not his toughness, so to speak, but just his reasoning and rational, and this son-of-a-bitch has had enough.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: