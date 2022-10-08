Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz Believes He Could Still Do “The Wrestling Writing Thing”

During an appearance on the Busted Open podcast, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz discussed the possibility of making a comeback to the world of professional wrestling. He is confident that he can still carve out a niche for himself in the wrestling world of today.

“It’s like working a muscle, a little bit,” Gewirtz said. “Your promo muscle, as a writer, in terms of getting into the swing of things again. ‘Cause I’ve had, occasionally, some talent at WWE give me a call and say ‘Hey, what’s a good line I can say to this person?’ Not often, but every now and then. … And then I start thinking about it, and then that muscle starts, you know, working again. And then all of a sudden I’ve written like a 10 minute promo and I’m sending it to the person.”

Gewirtz maintains a close relationship with Dwayne “The Rock’ Johnson,” acting as his producing partner for a wide variety of projects under Seven Bucks Productions. While Gewirtz isn’t opposed to the idea of returning to wrestling either.

“It never truly leaves my psyche or goes away. … I don’t ever really envision myself in that position as a job again but, you know, as they say in the wrestling business, ‘you never say never.’”