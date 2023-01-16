Former WWE Writer Compares Vince McMahon to Walt Disney, Describes Pitching Storylines

Robert Karpeles, a former writer and producer for WWE, recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for an interview in which he discussed his time spent working for Vince McMahon.

He discussed the mystique surrounding McMahon and drew parallels between Walt Disney and McMahon.

“So Vince is, he’s the last creative entity, I think, left alive who has had an impact on our childhoods. Jim Henson is dead, Walt Disney is dead, Stan Lee is dead.

“The last person who’s created something that is this inescapable of childhood, of life, is Vince McMahon. He’s that last singular creative force. All the IP that exists now is derivative IP of things that were created by people who are no longer here.

“So there is a little bit of a mysticism to him. And there really is that element of, you call him Vince. You go up, you introduce, and it’s part of the shtick. You go up and shake his hand the first time and say, Mr. McMahon, nice to meet you.”

Karpaeles described the scene, saying that a writer pitches to McMahon at a long table with all of the other writers, as well as Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

“When he is in the room and you’re pitching him, and it’s a very long table, and all the “Raw” writers there and all the “SmackDown” writers are there, and Stephanie would be there, and Hunter would be there. There are moments where he’s in it and he’s following along with what’s going on, and you’re getting a lot of great feedback.

“There’s minutes where you know he just came from a meeting about travel logistics and he has a meeting after this about budgeting for international touring, or whatever it is. You’re trying to get that focus, but you know he’s being pulled in eight different directions at once. And the fact that you’re trapped in that room until he comes in for the meeting. That meeting may be set for 11:00 AM, You might not first see him till 7:30, 8:00 at night.

“And you’re just sitting there waiting. And it’s fine, and it’s what you do. And he’ll come in, he’ll eat this giant steak wrap that he would just bury in ketchup. No one else is eating. He’s the only one eating.”