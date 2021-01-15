Former WWE Writer Critical Of The Roman Reigns – Kevin Owens Storyline

During his recent podcast, former WWE writer Vince Russo was critical of the Roman Reigns storyline with Kevin Owens:

“What is the storytelling, Glenn [Gilbertti]? They’ve repeated the same show six weeks in a row! This is what I mean about you lowering the bar. What storytelling?!… Answer the question! What storytelling? I’m watching the show every week. What storytelling, bro? Every episode ends with them beating up Kevin Owens.”

“Every show ends with Owens getting beaten (up)… Either Owens is getting double-teamed or Owens is beating up Jey Uso. That’s been the show every week for six weeks, bro! Every week! Where’s the story in that?”