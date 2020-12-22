Former WWE Writer Criticizes This Week’s RAW

During Sportskeeda.com’s Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on this week’s episode of RAW:

“This is it in a nutshell. I’m telling you. He (Vince McMahon) is not a television writer. He is not, bro; there is an art to television writing. And I’ll tell you that Chris, Ed Ferrara taught me a lot. Ed worked in Hollywood. He had written ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’, Weird Science, he had written a couple of movies. Ed was a television writer. So, Ed really took me under his wing when it came to that aspect of storytelling and characters.”

“And speaking of character, seriously… I get it, Drew Gulak is a great worker, I understand, I get it. Please tell me one thing about Drew Gulak… one thing, give me one single character trait of Drew Gulak. One! One! Why am I not turning the channel during this match? Give me one reason. I don’t give a cr*p who wins this match. Neither guy is ‘over’, Garza’s character is giving a flower to a hot girl and Gulak has got no character whatsoever. And then when they (viewers) lose them here and turn over to the Monday Night Football, and then they’re gonna sit there and scratch their heads, ‘uhmmm, why did we lose the people at 8:45? What happened?’ You put on this match, that’s what happened! There’s no reason to watch it. None. Zero.”