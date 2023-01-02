Former WWE Writer Didn’t Expect Seth Rollins to Be a Top Star in WWE

Seth Rollins debuted in WWE in 2010 and quickly rose through the ranks of the company’s NXT developmental brand, where he held the NXT Championship. In 2012, he was pushed to the main roster as a member of “The Shield,” alongside Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns.

Despite his exceptional talent, former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs did not see a young Seth Rollins becoming a major star in the future. During an interview with Conrad Thompson for AdFreeShows’ “The Insiders,” he discussed this.

Jacobs said, “I didn’t see him being as big of a star as he became. Gabe [Sapolsky] did. It wasn’t how obvious a star that anybody was going to be at that time, because that gap of independents and WWE was still strong in 2007.”