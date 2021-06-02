Former WWE Writer Hints At The Company Possibly Being Sold

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced the releases of several wrestlers including Braun Strowman and Aleister Black.

The news has fueled speculation that WWE is making plans to sell the company. There was already speculation about a potential sale when it was revealed that several WWE corporate departures and changes were made.

Dave Schilling, who formerly worked for the WWE creative team in early 2019, commented on the matter:

Ummm I think WWE is for sale. https://t.co/bp6yboxsYN — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) June 2, 2021