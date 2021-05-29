Former WWE Writer Makes Prediction About Vince McMahon’s Future Hiring Process

During an appearance on the TWC Show, former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs commented on being part of the WWE creative team:

“Yeah, well certainly I had a certain aptitude for the storytelling nature of wrestling. You know, I was the first wrestler to really be a writer there. There were other guys on the creative team like, let’s say Road Dogg or something but he’s not getting into the weeds, like putting pen to paper and so I was the first one to do that. Now look, it [independent wrestling background] helped in I knew a lot of the guys, I was friends with a lot of the guys and they trusted me which is helpful. It’s helpful to have a relationship with the talent where they want to collaborate with you and they want your ideas as well, and yeah, I think it helped me. I think that Vince [McMahon] will never, ever, ever hire another independent wrestler to be on the writing team again after I got fired so, so it goes.”