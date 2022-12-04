Former WWE Writer Not a Fan of Logan Paul Wrestling

Logan Paul’s performances in his three professional wrestling matches, including the main event of Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, have received high praise.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why he disliked Paul’s wrestling to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast.

“Look, I get why they’re doing it, I wasn’t a big fan of it. I will say this. He did his thing, the dude can wrestle. He’s done I think three matches now, and I finally watched the Crown Jewel match, I was so proud of the fact that I didn’t watch it because I hate Crown Jewel. It’s just the goofiest.”

“So yeah, so it’s a tricky thing. I get why they did it, right? I get why they brought Mr. T to Wrestlemania. But I’m not a fan of it. Like I would rather see wrestlers wrestle. I didn’t like that he videoed himself doing a Frog Splash. How serious are you, this is the old school mentality, how serious are you about winning the WWE Championship if you’re going to hold a phone and video yourself doing a Frog Splash? It should be a singular [focus].”

“Again. It’s an old school mentality, and I’m not saying it’s right. I’m just saying it’s mine. How serious are you about winning, if you don’t have a singular focus on winning? […] This is like, I’m gonna bring everyone into my social media page and get even more followers while I do this.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to TJRWrestling for the transcription)