Former WWE Writer on How “Cultural Ignorance” Affected Vince McMahon’s Creative Decisions

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the difficulties Japanese talent have faced in the company over the years and the reasons behind Vince McMahon’s creative choices during his Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

“I have an honest answer, but I feel like when dirt sheets pull it from our podcast, it’s gonna come off like brutal and rough. The funny answer is… Oh well, it’s just super racist.”

“It’s just a cultural ignorance, Vince always felt … if English isn’t their first language, the American fan is always going to look at them as a heel, and if they are a babyface, [McMahon] wanted them to be funny and goofy. I think that’s why there was a lot of goofy Mr. Moto BS when it came to Japanese wrestlers over here.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: