Former WWE Writer Questions Whether Dominik Mysterio’s On-Screen Heat Is Legitimate

Dominik Mysterio received loud boos whenever he attempted to speak into the microphone, as was seen on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. Former WWE writer Vince Russo questioned whether all of the hype was legitimate on Sportskeeda.com’s WrestleBinge podcast.

Russo said, “Oh okay, alright, whatever. Bro, Chris, listen. Am I crazy? They’re piping in that Dominik heat, bro.”

“Here is why I think so – I have been in front of many many many crowds in my life when people had tremendous, tremendous, tremendous heat. Bro, you cannot physically keep up that level of heat for so long. I could be wrong, but I do not think it’s all 100% authentic heat.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: