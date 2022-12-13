Former WWE Writer Questions Whether John Cena Breaking WWE’s World Title Record Matters

From 2002 to 2017, John Cena was a full-time wrestler in the WWE before switching to a part-time schedule. Cena’s 16 reigns as WWE or World Heavyweight Champion are his most notable professional accomplishment, putting him on par with Ric Flair in terms of world title reigns.

During the Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo and EC3 recently discussed a variety of topics related to Cena’s potential WWE comeback.

EC3 was skeptical of a match because he believes John Cena would not return to WWE for one night to lose. Cena will return to WWE TV on December 30 for a SmackDown episode. He is also expected to compete at WrestleMania 39.

EC3 said, “What is the marque match with him? Like, who is on the come-up? Like, who is going to be that guy that does have to lose, and the world goes, ‘Oh, John Cena ruined his push,’ or maybe he just wasn’t ready yet?

Russo added, “I just got to ask the question, and I’m just being honest here, like, ’cause I don’t know. Does that really matter to anybody [the record]?”

You can check out a clip from the podcast below: