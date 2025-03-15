Former WWE Writer Reveals He Left The Company

Former WWE writer Ryan Callahan took to his LinkedIn profile to reveal that he left the company last year and thanked the company for his time there.

Callahan wrote, “Hope everyone is having a lovely new year. For those who are unaware, my time with WWE came to an end last year. I am grateful for my time there, the friends I made, and the stories we told. I’ve been working on some freelance projects, and some long-on-the-back-burner personal projects, which has been incredibly fulfilling. If anyone in the greater NYC area needs any writing / directing / producing/ development / sarcastic quips / blu-ray recommendations, I am available.”