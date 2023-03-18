Former WWE Writer Reveals Why Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins Opened WrestleMania 35

Brock Lesnar is well known for leaving early, especially after opening a WWE pay-per-view event. Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Seth Rollins in the opening match of WrestleMania 35.

According to Dave Schilling, who was on the WWE creative team at the time, Lesnar’s title match was actually moved from the semi-main event position so that The Beast could leave for home as soon as possible.

Schilling wrote on Twitter, “Brock and Seth was supposed to semi-main and last minute Brock changed it to the opener so he could go home early. That pushed Lashley and Finn to a spot when the crowd was flatter than a plate full of piss.”

You can check out his tweet below: