Former WWE Writer Says Becky Lynch Is “Terrible At Cutting Promos”

During the Legion of RAW podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE writer Vince Russo was critical of Becky Lynch’s verbal skills during the show:

“Listen, I don’t know. I don’t know what people have convinced themselves of, and I’ve been saying this for years and years and years. Becky Lynch is supposed to be so over, but from the very first time I saw her on NXT until tonight. So, how long is that, Chris? I saw her on NXT. How long is that? Okay. All that time, Becky Lynch cannot cut a promo. She cannot. She is terrible at cutting promos. She is so over the top cutting promos. She is terrible. I’m sorry, man. I’m telling you from a professional point of view, and if it were me, I would be running Becky, running Becky, running Becky, because her promos should be a lot better than they are. A lot better than they are. I’m sorry, man. I’m just being honest.”

“When you can do it all, you’re going to be a superstar. You know, Austin could do it all. Reigns can do it all. Michaels can do it all. Becky’s strong suit is not her promos, and I would have repetition, repetition, I would be working with her till I’m exhausted.”

You can check out the full podcast below: