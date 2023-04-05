Former WWE Writer Says Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania Loss Was “The Worst Possible Ending A Movie Could Have”

On his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Cody Rhodes’ loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

“It was a good weekend for the WWE. It just was a really bad weekend for Cody Rhodes, and for everybody that invested their time and energy in watching his story, which was billed as a Hollywood story, to come to a finale in Hollywood and supposedly have a Hollywood ending. And it was the worst possible ending a movie could have.” Prinze went on to say that he was disappointed with Rhodes making numerous promises on camera, and then going on to be unable to fulfill any of them.

“I’ve heard people [say], ‘Well, maybe they’ll do it at [Madison Square Garden], where his dad won, in a couple of months.’ And it’s like, you’re going to force it, and force-feed the championship? That’s what fans hate, is when [it’s] like, ‘We’ll give him the title on this date, because of this.’ No. Give him the title when the story dictates the title should be given.”

