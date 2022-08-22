Former WWE Writer Says He Objected to Having Torrie Wilson Appear Naked on Camera

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently spoke with Sportskeeda for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Gewirtz talked about a proposed angle that involved a naked Torrie Wilson:

“That’s what Paul’s (Heyman) protege at the time was proposing. That’s what precipitated the big confrontation because we were all led to believe that this was going to be some high concept, long term storyline, unbelievable angle.”

Gewirtz continued, “Then when it was basically proposed that through various coverings and slights of camera that it would be a naked Torrie Wilson on camera. That’s when I scoffed at that idea and found it to be ludicrous and that form of disrespect is what prompted the pinch fight heard round the world.”

Gewirtz claimed that this sparked an altercation with Heyman backstage. Gewirtz continued by saying that they get along well these days. He also discussed his new book, Heyman’s role in The Bloodline, and other subjects. You can watch the complete interview below:



