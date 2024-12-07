Former WWE Writer Says LA Knight Doesn’t Need The U.S. Title To Stay Over

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including how he believes WWE star “The Mega Star” LA Knight never needed the United States Title to get over.

Prinze Jr. said, “He never needed that belt. He didn’t need it. He’s too over. Titles are meant to help talent look great. That’s their sole function, is to help talent look great. The belt is to assist the wearer of the belt, sorry for the lack of a better term, but yeah LA Knight I never thought needed it.”

On stars like Knight, Kevin Owens and MJF not needing titles:

“There’s just certain guys and certain girls that are so friggin’ good in every facet of the game — like MJF does not need a title. It’s awesome when they have ’em, but they can tell you stories that make you feel whatever it is they’re fighting for is just as important as a world championship. You don’t need a title.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.