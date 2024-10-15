Former WWE Writer Says Triple H Wanted RAW To Be A Two-Hour Show For A Long Time

Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke on his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including how WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque wanted RAW to be a two-hour shown back when he was still with the company.

Prinze Jr. said, “This is something that Triple H wanted for a very long time. He wanted it, or mentioned it, when I was there, so at least that long. 2007 was the first time I heard him say RAW would be better if it was two hours.”

