Former WWE Writer Speaks Out About Why CM Punk “Hated” John Cena

Freddie Prinze, Jr. discussed the recent reports about CM Punk’s backstage issues with Hangman Adam Page on the latest “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast. Prinze worked with Punk when they were both in WWE, and he discusses what Punk was like back then.

On CM Punk, Prinze Jr. said, “He (Punk) wasn’t loved at WWE,” Prinze Jr. said. “Not all of it was his fault, but I do remember this. Punk hated John Cena. Not hated him, but hated what he represented and that’s what the company was behind.”

Prinze Jr. continued, “I remember one time Hunter saying, ‘As different as they are, the reason he hates John so much is because he knows if he was in that same spot, he would act the exact same way.’ This is over a decade ago, and to hear the rumblings of AEW basically saying he’s acting the way John Cena did back then is just like, I mean, damn near everything I disagreed with Hunter on, he was right. He just knows, man.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)