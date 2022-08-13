Former WWE Writer Talks About How Triple H Has an Advantage Over Vince McMahon

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz recently spoke on The Ariel Helwani Show for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Gewirtz talked about the WWE regime changes with Vince McMahon retiring and Triple H taking over creative:

“If you’re the head of creative and you don’t know what they’ve done in NXT, it’s just going to be hard to write to their strengths. It’s going to be hard unless you have the patience to go watch it or explain it. Otherwise, if you say ‘Well that was NXT, now we’re going to start from scratch’, that has been met with varying levels of success or in some cases, lack of success. So the fact that Triple H is so familiar with a lot of NXT talent and knows their strengths and knows how to present them, that’s a real boon to RAW and SmackDown when you see these talents debut. And I’m kind of excited to see how it goes forward because there’s definitely something different going on.”

You can watch the complete interview below: