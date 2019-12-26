Former WWE Writer Talks About People Being Scared of Vince McMahon

In an interview with Jordan Garber NOW, former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs talked about people being intimated by Vince McMahon:

“When I first got to WWE, I wasn’t scared of Vince. I just thought, ‘He’s a dude.’ Maybe a billionaire but a billionaire dude and everybody was scared of him so I was asking why is everybody scared of Vince? After working there for a month or two, I see why everybody is scared of him,” stated Jacobs. “So, I spent the majority of my time there basically scared of Vince and ultimately afraid of losing my job. It wasn’t until the last couple of months of my time there where I was so sick of feeling just tied and boxed up that I wasn’t scared of getting fired anymore, which is what I spent most of my time doing. Maybe I would last longer if I wasn’t scared of Vince. It’s his sandbox… He’s just letting you play in it.”