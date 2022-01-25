Former WWE Writer Wants To See Enzo Amore As A Royal Rumble Surprise

This past Saturday night, Enzo Amore teamed with Bully Ray in a losing effort against Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) and Erick Redbeard (Erick Rowan) at Northeast Wrestling’s WrestleFest 26. Bully Ray turned against Enzo after the match:

During his podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE writer Vince Russo commented on wanting to see Enzo make a surprise appearance in the 2022 men’s Royal Rumble match:

“I’m always looking for that huge pop. Knowing the WWE, I just don’t know if they would do business with this individual. I would love to see – and I think it would be a huge pop – I would love to see Enzo in the Royal Rumble. If they hit that music, bro, they’d go nuts. But I don’t know if the WWE would go there.”