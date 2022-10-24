Former WWE Writer Would Use Top Stars to Express His Frustrations With Vince McMahon

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz outlined his personal encounters with Vince McMahon in his recently published book, “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in the WWE.”

Gewirtz admits that during his career with WWE there were times when he would air his frustrations with McMahon by using the company’s top stars:

“I certainly couldn’t say highly insulting, flat-out disrespectful things to the man who signed my paychecks, but The Rock, Chris Jericho, John Cena, and plenty of others could. I’ll admit it— there were times when I got upset with Vince, I just bit my tongue and had a character express what I was feeling live on the air. It was a warped but very effective form of therapy.”