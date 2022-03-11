Four Confirmed Matches For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo will be defending both of her championships during next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

The company has announced that Purrazzo will defend her ROH Women’s World Championship and AAA Reina de Reinas Championship in a match against Lady Frost and Gisele Shaw on next week’s broadcast.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling below:

* AAA Reina de Reinas & ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw

* Rhino vs. Steve Maclin

* Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns

* Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven