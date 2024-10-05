Four Horsemen Reunion Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE Bad Blood PLE

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed there will be some sort of a Four Horsemen reunion as he will be present in the backstage area of the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Anderson also said having Tully Blanchard there should provide him with some serious flashbacks.

Anderson wrote, “Heading to very familiar surroundings for WWE Bad Blood tomorrow in Atlanta. Having Tully [Blanchard] there should provide some serious flashbacks, and it will be a honor to walk the halls of the fresh, new WWE. To all my friends who still work there see ya tomorrow!”

You can check out Anderson’s post below.