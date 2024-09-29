Four Hours Of Vince McMahon’s Interview Was Cut From “Mr. McMahon” Docuseries

“Mr. McMahon” docuseries producers Bill Simmons and David Shoemaker appeared on the Bill Simmons podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how four hours were cut from Vince McMahon’s interview on the docuseries.

Simmons said, “We had four hours [of Vince’s interview] on the cutting room floor. I think this easily could have been ten parts, but we didn’t want to do it that way.”

Shoemaker added, “We had four hours of Vince’s interview on the cutting room floor because he sounded like a frog one day [laughs]. He didn’t have a voice. There was so much good material, but I think the story that Chris and the team were able to tell is pretty amazing.“

